Country group Lady Antebellum formed back in 2006, and since then, they have become titans of the genre, releasing a handful of multi-Platinum albums that have topped the charts. However, in these times of change, the band has just announced a big one: They have changed their name to Lady A, a nickname that has long been used by their fans.
The band explained in a lengthy message that they removed “Antebellum” from their name because, while their intention with the word was for it to represent a style of architecture from the late 1700s and early 1800s, that pre-Civil War period of history was defined by slavery in the southern US. They wrote:
“When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named out band after the Southern ‘antebellum’ style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the South that influenced us… southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and of course country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us.”
They also note that they have no excuse for why it took them so long to make this change, but acknowledging the issue and correcting it is all they can do now.
Read the band’s full statement below.
“Dear fans,
As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed.
After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word ‘Antebellum’ from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start.
We understand that many of you may ask the question ‘Why have you not made this change until now?’ The answer is that we can make no excuse for our lateness to this realization. What we can do is acknowledge it, turn from it and take action.
We feel like we have been awakened, but this is just one step. There are countless more that need to be taken. We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning — to grow into better humans, better neighbors. Our next outward step will be a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through LadyAid. Our pray is that if we lead by example…with humility, love, empathy and action…we can be better allies to those suffering from spoken and unspoken injustices, while influencing out children and generations to come.
Love,
Lady A
Hillary, Chase & Dave.”
