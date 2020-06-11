Country group Lady Antebellum formed back in 2006, and since then, they have become titans of the genre, releasing a handful of multi-Platinum albums that have topped the charts. However, in these times of change, the band has just announced a big one: They have changed their name to Lady A, a nickname that has long been used by their fans.

The band explained in a lengthy message that they removed “Antebellum” from their name because, while their intention with the word was for it to represent a style of architecture from the late 1700s and early 1800s, that pre-Civil War period of history was defined by slavery in the southern US. They wrote:

“When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named out band after the Southern ‘antebellum’ style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the South that influenced us… southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and of course country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us.”

They also note that they have no excuse for why it took them so long to make this change, but acknowledging the issue and correcting it is all they can do now.

Read the band’s full statement below.