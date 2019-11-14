Halsey isn’t exactly a county music star, and yet, she popped up at the CMA Awards last night. It was an evening full of performances, and for five minutes out of the night, Halsey joined Lady Antebellum on stage for a medley of Lady Antebellum’s “What If I Never Get Over You” and Halsey’s recent single “Graveyard.” Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley harmonized on the first verse of the first song, while Halsey came in during the second verse. From there, the performance transitioned into “Graveyard,” for which Scott and Kelley sang on the chorus.

It should be noted that for her performance, Halsey earned the moniker “Y’allsey,” which she has feelings about.

Halsey previously said of “Graveyard,” “The song is about being in love with someone who is in a bad place and loving them so much that you don’t realize that you’re going to that bad place with them. It’s also about learning to care about yourself enough not to follow them there.”

There were other artists on hand aside from Halsey who either aren’t explicitly known for their work in country music, or who are but have had crossover success, like Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, and Pink.

Watch Halsey and Lady Antebellum perform “What If I Never Get Over You” and “Graveyard” at the CMAs above.

