Suffolk, England’s Latitude Festival took 2020 off for COVID reasons, but the fest actually went ahead in 2021. Things are a go in 2022 as well, as organizers have announced the lineup for this year’s event, which is set to go down at Henham Park from July 21 to 24.

The headliners are certainly true to the festival’s UK setting, as at the top of the bill are Lewis Capaldi, Foals, and Snow Patrol. Other highlights include Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers, Little Simz, Modest Mouse, Fontaines DC, Caroline Polachek, Rina Sawayama, Mdou Moctar, Nilüfer Yanya, Let’s Eat Grandma, and Bartees Strange.

Your first @cinchuk presents Latitude 2022 announcement is finally here!

— Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) March 1, 2022

Elsewhere on the poster are A Certain Ratio, The Afghan Whigs, Akala, Azure Ryder, Bad With Phones, Berwyn, Bessie Turner, Beth Orton, Billie Marten, Cassia, Cavetown, Cktrl, Example, Freya Ridings, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Groove Armada, Hudson Taylor, Hurray For The Riff Raff, JP Saxe, James Arthur, Joe Armon-Jones, John, Kae Tempest, Katy J Pearson, Keg, Larkin Poe, Los Bitchos, Mahalia, Manic Street Preachers, Mark Owen, Maximo Park, Melt Yourself Down, Oklou, Orlando Weeks, Penelope Scott, Porridge Radio, Rumer, Self Esteem, Shed Seven, Tamzene, Tina Boonstra, and Tribes.

Check out the poster above. For more information on attending the festival, check out the Latitude website.

