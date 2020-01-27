Lewis Capaldi, A Song Of The Year Grammy Nominee, Was Mistaken For A Seat-Filler

The field of artists nominated for the Grammy Award for Song Of The Year was a crowded one. Billie Eilish came away with the award, but she faced stiff competition from Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Tanya Tucker, HER, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Lewis Capaldi.

Some of those names are more recognizable than others. Eilish, Swift, and Gaga, for example, are global superstars, but nominees like Capaldi aren’t quite household names on that level. Still, music fans ought to know who Capaldi is: He’s bigger in the UK than he is in the US, yes, but “Someone You Loved” was a No. 1 single on both sides of the pond, and it was nominated for Song Of The Year.

That said, not everybody at the Grammys last night knew who Capaldi was, which led to a funny situation: Capaldi — who, again, had a No. 1 single nominated for Song Of The Year — was mistaken for a seat-filler.

The role of a seat-filler is to… well, fill seats, so the room looks full on TV when artists are on stage performing, in the restroom, or are otherwise not in their seats. Anyway, Capaldi seemed to think the story was pretty funny, as he’s the one who shared it. He wrote on Twitter, “A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom,” followed by some laughing emojis.

A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #GRAMMYs — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) January 27, 2020

Capaldi, by the way, did find his way to the bathroom at one point, and he was sure to document the experience:

Find the full list of last night’s Grammy nominees and winners here.

