Festival season isn’t necessarily at the forefront during this time of year, but it’s never too early to start thinking about it. Today (November 3), Suffolk, UK’s Latitude Festival announced its 2026 lineup. Set to take Henham Park from July 23 to 26 are headliners David Byrne, Lewis Capaldi, and Teddy Swims.

The lineup also includes The Flaming Lips, The Last Dinner Party, Self Esteem, Tom Grennan, Wet Leg, Alex James’ Britpop Classical, Alice Phoebe Lou, Billy Ocean, Dry Cleaning, English Teacher, Kevin Morby, Vanessa Carlton, Florence Road, Getdown Services, Just Mustard, Keo, and Westside Cowboy.

Tickets sales start with festival headline sponsor Klarna’s pre-sale, starting November 3 at 10 a.m. GMT here. The general on-sale starts November 5 at 10 a.m. GMT here.

A couple of the headliners offered statements. Byrne said, “Really looking forward to this. A wide-ranging festival, and well curated (looking forward to catching some of the other acts). A great day in the country.” Swims also said, “I’m so excited to be returning to Latitude this year. Twenty years of this festival is an incredible milestone, and the thought of standing on the Obelisk stage in such a beautiful setting, under open skies with all of you, gives me chills. I loved being part of Latitude in 2023, and to come back as the headliner feels like a dream.”