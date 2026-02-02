The slate of performers at last night’s (February 1) 2026 Grammy Awards was a big one. Bruno Mars was one of the evening’s highlights, but so too was every Best New Artist nominee, as they all performed during a special section of the broadcast.

It started with The Marías performing “Nobody New” (here’s a video), then Addison Rae danced her way through “Fame Is A Gun” (video). Katseye got some dancing in, too, with “Gnarly” (video), then it was Leon Thomas’ turn to do his breakout hit “Mutt” (video). Alex Warren then busted out “Ordinary” (video) before Lola Young took over with “Messy” (video). The set concluded with Olivia Dean singing “Man I Need” (video) and Sombr closing with “12 To 12” (video).

As for who actually won the award, the honor went to Dean, whose 2025 sophomore album The Art Of Loving was her first No. 1 hit in the UK and her first to hit the Billboard 200 chart (at No. 3, no less) in the US. The album’s “Man I Need,” meanwhile, managed at peak at No. 2 on the Hot 100. During her acceptance speech, she alluded to current tensions in America by saying, “I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I’m a product of bravery and I think those people deserve to be celebrated. We’re nothing without each other.”

Dean continues a streak of female Best New Artist winners that dates all the way back to 2016. She follows Chappell Roan, Victoria Monét, Samara Joy, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Alessia Cara.