Laufey has left her mark on the holiday season over the past few years, starting with the 2021 release of A Very Laufey Holiday. Annually since then, she has added new recordings to the project. Last year, for instance, she recorded a version of “Santa Baby” that came with a video featuring Bill Murray.

This year’s addition is out today (November 5), as Laufey shares a rendition of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town,” the holiday standard first published in 1934. Laufey’s performance is done in a classic vocal jazz style, a perfectly festive choice for the classic song.

Listen to Laufey’s “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” cover above and find her upcoming tour dates below.