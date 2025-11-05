Laufey has left her mark on the holiday season over the past few years, starting with the 2021 release of A Very Laufey Holiday. Annually since then, she has added new recordings to the project. Last year, for instance, she recorded a version of “Santa Baby” that came with a video featuring Bill Murray.
This year’s addition is out today (November 5), as Laufey shares a rendition of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town,” the holiday standard first published in 1934. Laufey’s performance is done in a classic vocal jazz style, a perfectly festive choice for the classic song.
Listen to Laufey’s “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” cover above and find her upcoming tour dates below.
Laufey’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
12/12/2025 — New York, NY @ iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
12/14/2025 — Boston, MA @ iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
12/15/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
12/16/2025 — Washington, D.C. @ iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
02/18/2026 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
02/19/2026 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
02/22/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
02/24/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
02/26/2026 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
02/28/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena
03/01/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
03/02/2026 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena
03/04/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/06/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
03/08/2026 — London, UK @ The O2
03/09/2026 — London, UK @ The O2
03/14/2026 — Kópavogur, Iceland @ Kórinn Arena
03/15/2026 — Kópavogur, Iceland @ Kórinn Arena
03/21/2026 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu dos Recreios
03/22/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Auditori Fòrum CCIB
04/12/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/19/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival