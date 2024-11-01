In the words of Mariah Carey, it’s time. Well, Laufey hear the countdown and immediately jumped into holiday season mode. Today (November 1), the “Bewitched” singer shared her jazzy rendition of a Christmas classic.

Back in November 2022, Laufey released her holiday album, A Very Laufey Holiday, but her time delving into those tunes aren’t quite over. With the help of director Jason Lester, Laufey put her Grammy Award-winning vocal spin on “Santa Baby.”

But this time, she will surely be added to the naughty list after flipping Santa off. In the visual, which could have been pulled from Macy’s famed window display, Laufey outlines exactly what she wants from the North Pole boss. To get in the holiday spirit, Bill Murray served as the video’s official narrator.

Before things took a PG-13 turn, Laufey was joined on screen by American Ballet Theatre’s principal dancer Isabella Boylston along with a host of other ensemble of ballet dancers (choreographed by Alex Wong).

In a statement, Laufey spoke about tackling the beloved record and tapping Murray for the visual. “I’m so excited to continue adding to ‘A Very Laufey Holiday’ with my version of the holiday classic, ‘Santa Baby.'” she said.” It was so much fun creating this version, and the music video became the perfect visual representation of the track. We were so lucky to have Bill Murray and Isabella Boylston of the American Ballet featured in the video for this fun and festive story.”

Watch Laufey’s official video for “Santa Baby” above.