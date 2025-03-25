Sometimes resistance requires rest. For Laura Jane Grace that meant stepping away from the public eye for a month. During the “Park Life Forever” musician’s songwriting retreat, Laura Jane Grace penned a new body of protest tunes.

This summer those songs will be made available on their new studio album, Adventure Club. Today (March 25), Laura Jane Grace shared another track from project, “Mine Is Mine.” Similar to Adventure Club‘s lead record, “Your God (God’s D*ck),” “Mine Me Mine” goal it to unabashedly call out corruption in all the places it exists.

“They found a way, they found a way / To make more money than they’ll ever need / And know that they have found a way / They’re gonna charge you double for everything / We serve ourselves, we serve ourselves / We see our god in nothing else / A righteous war, a bitter end / The eternal is limited,” sings the group.

For Laura Jane Grace, “Mine Is Mine” is just the tip of their mission’s iceberg. In a statement they outlined the goal for Adventure Club.

“’Adventure Club’ is frequently a record about learning to take up space, about feeling free to be yourself as the bullsh*t of our ahistoric moment mounts,” said the group. “Protest songs and personal tunes have never been a binary for Grace, and she delivers some of her most profound — and, yes, playful — work ever at that particular intersection here. But the most prominent thread through Adventure Club’s dozen tracks is one of evolution, of letting yourself become something new.”

Listen to Laura Jane Grace’s new single “Mine Not Mine” above.