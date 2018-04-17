Watch Laura Jane Grace’s Loving Video For ‘Park Life Forever,’ Done With Her Daughter

04.17.18 1 hour ago

“Park Life Forever” is Laura Jane Grace’s loving, wholesome dedication to her 8-year old daughter. In a behind-the-scenes video released today, Grace takes us through a typical day in her life in her Chicago studio, detailing some of her habitual daily rituals, and then sharing a bit about her relationship with her daughter Evelyn.

“My daughter learned how to ride a bike this summer, so being able to wake up in the morning, get on your bike, we’d ride down and we’d get coffee and she’d get a lemonade, she’d just play on the playground for hours and I’d lay in the grass and read books, we’d eat ice cream and then we’d just hang out in the park,” Grace said before introducing the vivacious, energetic track.

Grace has been the lead singer of punk-rock group Against Me! since 1997. She’s a long-time social justice advocate, with songs that confront and combat issues like gender dysphoria (In 2012, Grace publicly came out as a transgender woman). And while “Park Life Forever” is more lighthearted and playful, strummed happily on an acoustic guitar, it’s still aimed at a subject of immense importance to her: Evelyn.

You can watch the video of Laura Jane Grace’s “Park Life Forever” above.

