Soon after performing a set at Rudy Giuliani’s favorite outdoor venue, Laura Jane Grace has surprise-dropped a new EP, At War With The Silverfish (a title that should resonate with anyone who has ever rented an apartment).

“These are songs of late night madness and loneliness, orphan songs that came wandering in looking to feed like insects,” Grace said in a statement about the new collection, adding, “I’ve learned that if you share your experience with good intentions that the universe will always surprise you with abundant return. Every song is an act of faith; you don’t necessarily know why you’re singing it other than you know you’ve got to sing it.”

Check out the EP’s tracklist below..

1. “Three of Hearts”

2. “Lolo 13”

3. “Long Dark Night”

4. “Electro-Static Sweep”

5. “Day Old Coffee”

6. “Smug FuckFace”

7. “Yesterday Pt. II”

The Against Me! and Devouring Mothers singer also shared a handful of fall tour dates, which you can see below. Tickets are on sale now.

9/23 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

9/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling (Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino)

10/08 — Champaign, IL @ Polyvinyl Record Co. HQ ^

10/10 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino *

10/24 — St. Paul, MN @ Dark Horse

11/27 — Reading, PA @ Reverb #

11/28 — Worcester, PA @ The Palladium #

11/29 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

11/30 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom #

^ – w/ Cole Bridges

* – w/ Frank Turner and Austine Meade

# – w/ Thursday

Laura Jane Grace’s At War With The Silverfish is available to stream now via Polyvinyl Record Co.