The first wave of the Levitation 2024 lineup is here, and the annual festival will stage The Black Angels, Mdou Moctar, The Jesus Lizard, Soccer Mommy, Tycho, Washed Out, Slowdive, and so many more.

Levitation 2024 will also be associated with spooky season this year, as the festival will descend upon Austin, Texas during Halloween weekend (Thursday, October 31 – Sunday, November 3).

Four-day passes and single-show tickets are available here, and check out the full lineup (so far) below.