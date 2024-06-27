The first wave of the Levitation 2024 lineup is here, and the annual festival will stage The Black Angels, Mdou Moctar, The Jesus Lizard, Soccer Mommy, Tycho, Washed Out, Slowdive, and so many more.
Levitation 2024 will also be associated with spooky season this year, as the festival will descend upon Austin, Texas during Halloween weekend (Thursday, October 31 – Sunday, November 3).
Four-day passes and single-show tickets are available here, and check out the full lineup (so far) below.
Levitation 2024 Lineup & Schedule
Note: Osees will play all four nights
Thursday, October 31
The Black Angels
Mdou Moctar
Boris
Julie
A Place To Bury Strangers
Nitzer Ebb
Starcrawler
Boogarins
Acid Mothers Temple
Frost Children
Axel Boman
Patrick Holland
Agriculture
Kairos Creature Club
YHWH Nailgun
Spirit Mother
Her New Knife
Semantix
Porcelain
Friday, November 1
The Jesus Lizard
Soccer Mommy
The Drums
Gang Of Four
Dry Cleaning
Midlife
Slift
Swirlies
Special Interest
Arc De Soleil
Fat Dog
Pissed Jeans
The Chameleons
The March Violets
Meatbodies
Girl Ultra
Fcukers
Trauma Ray
Yungatita
Saturday, November 2
Tycho
Washed Out
Panchiko
Hania Rani
Wisp
Destroy Boys
Integrity
Fugitive
Wine Lips
Death Valley Girls
Die Spitz
Rendez Vous
The Dare
Alison’s Halo
Arushi Jain
Wu Lu
Crawlers
Damon R.
GRRL X Made Of Oak
Teen Mortgage
Night Drive Gus Baldwin & The Sketch
Grocery Bag
Sunday, November 3
Slowdive
The Sword
Pentagram
Drop Nineteens
Nilüfer Yanya
Illuminati Hotties
Airiel
Glare
Ringo Deathstarr
Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol
The Well
Hello Mary
Sailor Poon
Farmer’s Wife