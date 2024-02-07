End Of The Road festival is making a return this summer. Taking place over three days (August 29 – September 1) at Larmer Tree Gardens in England, End Of The Road’s 2024 line-up boasts an incredible array of indie and international acts.

Headlining the festival are Idles, Slowdive, and Bonnie “Prince” Billy. Also on the line-up are Fever Ray, Yo La Tengo, Sleater-Kinney, Baxter Dury, and more.

Tickets are available for purchase here, however, fans may want to grab them quickly. At the time of writing, early bird, tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 tickets are already sold out.

End Of The Road 2024 will also mark Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s only festival appearance this year. The festival’s co-founder Simon Taffe has been writing letters to Billy since the festival’s inception in 2006. Nearly two decades later, Taffe has made this a reality.

“This year’s line up is very special to me,” said Taffe in a statement. It includes a lot of artists who released personal favorite albums of 2023: Lankum, Nation of Language, Slowdive, Casisdead, Yo la Tengo, The Lemon Twigs, Joanna Sternberg, Mark Lewis Hamilton, Fever Ray, and many more. I’m also super excited that Bonnie “Prince Billy” is performing a very rare festival appearance – Will Oldham is one of the all-time greats. We have been inviting him to End of the Road since 2006, so we can’t wait!”

You can see the full End Of The Road 2024 line-up below.