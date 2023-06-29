Levitation organizers must have the same taste as Daniel Caesar, as two of the opening acts on Caesar’s Superpowers World Tour will be BadBadNotGood and Flying Lotus. Both artists are also scheduled to headline the festival’s 2023 lineup.

The lineup’s first wave was announced on Wednesday, June 28, and single-show tickets as well as four-day passes are available for purchase here.

Levitation will return to Austin, Texas from October 26-29, and an accompanying press release revealed an updated venue layout:

“In 2023, Levitation expands the sonic spectrum and scope of the event with an eclectic lineup and the addition of two of Austin’s newest independent venues: electronic music destination Concourse Project, and South Austin’s outdoor, multi-stage event center The Far Out Lounge, where Austin Psych Fest was held in April. These new locations are in addition to Levitation’s traditional Red River and East Side venues, including the festival’s downtown main stage Stubb’s, and Red River and Eastside staples Mohawk, Empire, Hotel Vegas, Elysium, Parish, Antone’s and 13th Floor. The multi-venue format encourages fans to choose their own adventure through the weekend.”

Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder label will enjoy a 15-year anniversary celebration. Similarly, indie label Numero Group will be showcased for its 20th anniversary, featuring Unwound, Codeine, Karate, and Chisel. Other festival headliners include OneOhTrix Point Never, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and The Black Angels.

Levitation teased that “final additions (including entire shows that haven’t been announced yet), light show, and video artists plus DJ sets are still on the way.”

See the full first-wave lineup below, and find more Levitation information here.