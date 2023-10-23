Here Are The Levitation Festival Set Times For 2023

Levitation 2023 is going down in Austin, Texas this weekend, from October 26 to 29. There’s a strong lineup this year, so for attendees looking to plan their weekend (or those who just like looking at festival lineups, I suppose), let’s look over the highlights from the festival set times (you can find the full set times on the Levitation website ). All times at p.m. and in CT unless otherwise noted.

Panda Bear + Sonic Boom — 7 @ Far Out High On Fire — 7:40 @ Stubb’s Unknown Mortal Orchestra — 8:50 @ Far Out Bully — 10:15 @ Parish Eshu Tune (Hannibal Buress) — 11 @ Concourse Blonde Redhead — 11:10 @ Mohawk Alan Palomo of Neon Indian — 11:30 @ Empire Garage Flying Lotus — 12:30 a.m. @ Concourse

Saturday, October 28

The Dandy Warhols — 5 @ Far Out

Militarie Gun — 8 @ Stubb’s

The Brian Jonestown Massacre — 8:40 @ Far Out

Amyl & The Sniffers — 9:20 @ Stubb’s

Baths — 10:30 @ Parish

Durand Jones — 11:30 @ Mohawk

Palehound — 11:30 @ Parish

Mercury Rev’s Clear Light Ensemble — 12 a.m. @ Elysium

Speedy Ortiz — 12:50 a.m. @ Parish

Sunday, October 29

DJ Shadow — 6:50 @ Far Out

BadBadNotGood — 8:50 @ Far Out

Beach Fossils — 9:10 @ Stubb’s

Death From Above 1979 — 9:10 @ Mohawk

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs — 9 @ Hotel Vegas

