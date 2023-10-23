Here Are The Levitation Festival Set Times For 2023

Levitation 2023 is going down in Austin, Texas this weekend, from October 26 to 29. There’s a strong lineup this year, so for attendees looking to plan their weekend (or those who just like looking at festival lineups, I suppose), let’s look over the highlights from the festival set times (you can find the full set times on the Levitation website). All times at p.m. and in CT unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, October 26
Sasami — 9 @ Concourse
Ty Segall & Freedom Band — 9:20 @ Stubb’s
Yeule — 10 @ Concourse
Babehoven — 10:40 @ Parish
Oneohtrix Point Never — 11:30 @ Concourse
Slow Pulp — 11:40 @ Parish
Flat Worms — 12:10 a.m. @ 13th Floor
Friday, October 27
Panda Bear + Sonic Boom — 7 @ Far Out
High On Fire — 7:40 @ Stubb’s
Unknown Mortal Orchestra — 8:50 @ Far Out
Bully — 10:15 @ Parish
Eshu Tune (Hannibal Buress) — 11 @ Concourse
Blonde Redhead — 11:10 @ Mohawk
Alan Palomo of Neon Indian — 11:30 @ Empire Garage
Flying Lotus — 12:30 a.m. @ Concourse
Saturday, October 28
The Dandy Warhols — 5 @ Far Out
Militarie Gun — 8 @ Stubb’s
The Brian Jonestown Massacre — 8:40 @ Far Out
Amyl & The Sniffers — 9:20 @ Stubb’s
Baths — 10:30 @ Parish
Durand Jones — 11:30 @ Mohawk
Palehound — 11:30 @ Parish
Mercury Rev’s Clear Light Ensemble — 12 a.m. @ Elysium
Speedy Ortiz — 12:50 a.m. @ Parish
Sunday, October 29
DJ Shadow — 6:50 @ Far Out
BadBadNotGood — 8:50 @ Far Out
Beach Fossils — 9:10 @ Stubb’s
Death From Above 1979 — 9:10 @ Mohawk
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs — 9 @ Hotel Vegas
