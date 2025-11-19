No Oasis tour dates have been announced for 2026, but Liam Gallagher has indicated on multiple occasions that this will happen. Now, though, he’s less committal about that.

Amid fan discussions on X of Oasis’ tour nearing its end, one fan asked, “liam just reply with one word is there gonna be a 2026 tour.” Gallagher responded simply, “NO.” Somebody else wrote, “ARE YOU F*CKING SERIOUS” and Gallagher replied, “YES IM F*CKING SERIOUS.”

A different user brought up Gallagher saying “see you next year” and he tweeted in response:

“You will see me next year and the year after and so on just not sure yet if it’ll be with oasis we need to sit down and discuss these things if it was all up to me then you know we’d be touring till the day we die as it’s the best thing in the world but UNFORTUNATELY it’s not.”

Another user followed up with, “has anyone already scolded you for saying the ‘see u next year’ ? is that why you tell us this?” Gallagher responded, “There was a few tuts and raised eyebrows.”

Find the band’s remaining tour dates below.