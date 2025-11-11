At this point, there are only a few dates left on the Oasis Live ’25 tour, in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Naturally, fans are starting to mourn the end of the tour, but Liam Gallagher is putting a stop to that.

On X today (November 11), a fan asked Liam, “how do you feel about the tour being almost over william? all i know is you guys should def be so proud of yourselves for accomplishing a sold out & flawlessssss WORLD tour after not playing as a band for over a decade like cmooonnnnn nobody does it like you guys.” He responded simply, “It’s only starting.”

This isn’t the first indication that there’s more to come with the reunion tour. During a September concert, Liam told fans, “See you next year.” Not long after that, he told a fan online, “it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s.”

So, the band has yet to announce 2026 shows, but the clues that some are forthcoming are starting to pile up.

