At this point, there are only a few dates left on the Oasis Live ’25 tour, in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Naturally, fans are starting to mourn the end of the tour, but Liam Gallagher is putting a stop to that.
On X today (November 11), a fan asked Liam, “how do you feel about the tour being almost over william? all i know is you guys should def be so proud of yourselves for accomplishing a sold out & flawlessssss WORLD tour after not playing as a band for over a decade like cmooonnnnn nobody does it like you guys.” He responded simply, “It’s only starting.”
This isn’t the first indication that there’s more to come with the reunion tour. During a September concert, Liam told fans, “See you next year.” Not long after that, he told a fan online, “it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s.”
So, the band has yet to announce 2026 shows, but the clues that some are forthcoming are starting to pile up.
Find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Oasis’ 2025 Tour Dates: Oasis Live ’25
11/15 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/16 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/19 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/22 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio MorumBIS
11/23 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio MorumBIS