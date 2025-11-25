Oasis has been one of the most-discussed bands of 2025 thanks to their incredibly anticipated Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour. Now that the gang has been back together for a handful of months, fans are naturally hopeful that this could lead to a new Oasis album, which would be the band’s first since 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul.

Unfortunately for fans, though, Liam Gallagher does not seem at all interested in making fresh Oasis music.

Today (November 25), one fan tweeted at Gallagher, “beg your brother for a new album PLEASE I really need it I feel so lost right now,” and he replied, “New music is for WANKERS.” Another user wrote, “i feel like a new album is coming and you’re just hiding it really well,” and Gallagher responded:

“It’s not I honestly do t see the point it won’t be as good as the old stuff im quite happy singing the old stuff I’m not 1 of those WANKERS that need to keep pushing it forward or sideways or backwards in some cases NOSTALGIA forever.”

Meanwhile, he also continued to hype up potential additional tour dates, tweeting, “There’s loads more classics we need to play for you when we go out again I mean happy Christmas.” In response to a user asking Gallagher what he wants for Christmas, he responded, “A European tour.”