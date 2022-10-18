oasis-noel-gallagher-liam-gallagher-getty-full.jpg
Getty Image
Indie

Noel Gallagher Reckons There’s ‘No Point’ To An Oasis Reunion For An Interesting Reason

TwitterMusic News Editor

One of the most talked-about theoretical reunions in all of music is that of Oasis. Despite the famously contentious relationship between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, every now and then, there’s a glimmer of hope that the group will reform. Noel has yet again been asked about it and this time, he had a thought-provoking response.

On an episode of Pub Talk, Noel was asked if an Oasis reunion is in the cards and he quipped (as NME notes), “Uh… would you go on holiday with your ex-missus?”

He continued, “As funny as this sounds, Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were, and I’m happy with it. If we got back together, it would be a circus and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy, he’s [Liam] doing his thing. He’s still selling out Knebworth. It’s like, mate, good luck to you, do you know what I mean?”

To Noel’s point, in 2020, “Wonderwall” became the first song from the ’90s to top a billion streams on Spotify, so there’s definitely still an interest in the band’s older material today despite a lack of new activity from the group.

Watch Noel’s full Pub Talk interview below.

Listen To This
Van Buren Records Sneer At Doubters And Reinforce Their Increasing Greatness With ‘DSM’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×