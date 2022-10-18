One of the most talked-about theoretical reunions in all of music is that of Oasis. Despite the famously contentious relationship between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, every now and then, there’s a glimmer of hope that the group will reform. Noel has yet again been asked about it and this time, he had a thought-provoking response.

On an episode of Pub Talk, Noel was asked if an Oasis reunion is in the cards and he quipped (as NME notes), “Uh… would you go on holiday with your ex-missus?”

He continued, “As funny as this sounds, Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were, and I’m happy with it. If we got back together, it would be a circus and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy, he’s [Liam] doing his thing. He’s still selling out Knebworth. It’s like, mate, good luck to you, do you know what I mean?”

Joining Alan and Ray in the pub this week is guitar hero Noel Gallagher. Founder of one of the greatest bands of all time and writer of their most iconic songs; the former Oasis man pops in to talk music, football and the true meaning of Wonderwall. pic.twitter.com/iCacQoM7nM — Pub Talk (@PubTalkMola) October 17, 2022

Noel Gallagher on if Oasis will ever get back together pic.twitter.com/RkXYzJAGzt — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) October 17, 2022

To Noel’s point, in 2020, “Wonderwall” became the first song from the ’90s to top a billion streams on Spotify, so there’s definitely still an interest in the band’s older material today despite a lack of new activity from the group.

Watch Noel’s full Pub Talk interview below.