The ups and downs of Noel and Liam Gallagher’s relationship have been… interesting to say the least. After the two Oasis brothers maintained a very public feud, each going to pursue their own solo musical careers, they’ve recently both hinted at the possibility of a reunion.

“You should never say never,” Noel told BBC Radio Manchester, as NME notes. “It would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances. That’s not to say that those circumstances would never come about.”

Liam has equally seemed up for the opportunity. “Why not f*ck all else going on this year,” he told a fan on Twitter today (January 18).

Why not fuck all else going on this year — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 18, 2023

However, Liam has also had some choice words about his brother, even just this morning. “I do actually it’s the best 1 he’s done for long time his voice is still weak as piss though,” he answered after someone asked whether he liked Noel’s new song.

I do actually it’s the best 1 he’s done for long time his voice is still weak as piss though — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 18, 2023

Noel first officially quit Oasis in 2009, citing Liam as the primary reason why. His tone has slightly shifted from last October when he claimed that there was “no point” to a reunion. In contrast, Liam said he would reunite Oasis for free — while Noel wanted 100 million Euros.

“We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at,” Liam told The Times.

Here’s hoping some good news is on the horizon for fans of both these two.