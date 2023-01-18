oasis.jpg
Getty Image
Indie

Both Noel And Liam Gallagher Recently Indicated They’re Open To A Long-Hoped-For Oasis Reunion

The ups and downs of Noel and Liam Gallagher’s relationship have been… interesting to say the least. After the two Oasis brothers maintained a very public feud, each going to pursue their own solo musical careers, they’ve recently both hinted at the possibility of a reunion.

“You should never say never,” Noel told BBC Radio Manchester, as NME notes. “It would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances. That’s not to say that those circumstances would never come about.”

Liam has equally seemed up for the opportunity. “Why not f*ck all else going on this year,” he told a fan on Twitter today (January 18).

However, Liam has also had some choice words about his brother, even just this morning. “I do actually it’s the best 1 he’s done for long time his voice is still weak as piss though,” he answered after someone asked whether he liked Noel’s new song.

Noel first officially quit Oasis in 2009, citing Liam as the primary reason why. His tone has slightly shifted from last October when he claimed that there was “no point” to a reunion. In contrast, Liam said he would reunite Oasis for free — while Noel wanted 100 million Euros.

“We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at,” Liam told The Times.

Here’s hoping some good news is on the horizon for fans of both these two.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×