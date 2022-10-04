Since the end of Oasis, Noel Gallagher has built a successful solo career for himself, with three albums that have all reached the top of the UK charts. His most recent album was 2017’s Who Built The Moon?, and at a gig earlier this year, he revealed he’s expecting to drop a new LP in 2023. Brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher, with whom Noel has a famously contentious relationship, caught wind of this and has weighed in, as it not uncommon for him to do, with an insult.

Earlier today (October 4), a fan asked Liam on Twitter, “Noel said he’s releasing a new album in 2023. Do you get excited when he releases new material… you know as a connoisseur of music and your rock n roll knowledge?” He responded, “Let’s hope he’s hired a proper singer to sing his songs can’t be doing with his whimpering.” When another user noted his answer was “not very nice,” Liam replied, “It wasn’t meant to be.”

It’s not always shade coming from Liam, though. About a month ago, after performing with Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London, Liam said of the band’s leader, “Dave Grohl is the most inspiring musician person on the PLANET tday.”