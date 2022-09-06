There were many guests at this past weekend’s massive Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, but it was Oasis’s Liam Gallagher who had the honor of opening the show, joining Foo Fighters to perform two Oasis songs. The experience apparently left a good taste in Gallagher’s mouth, as he has now taken to Twitter and offered some substantial praise for Dave Grohl.

Earlier today, Gallagher tweeted, “If I want entertaining I watch a film go to a gig football or boxing or talk to myself certainly don’t look for entertainment in politics get behind that black door and dont come out till you’ve sorted the country out you Hilarious f*ckers LG x.” A Twitter user responded, “Liam who inspires you to put yourself out there? Noel apparently said David Bowie inspired him recently.” Gallagher answered, “Dave Grohl is the most inspiring musician person on the PLANET tday.”

Gallagher has a history of showing love to Grohl. In 2019, he declared Grohl is his “favorite musician in the US.” Earlier that year, Foo Fighters used a set at the Reading festival to campaign for a Oasis reunion. Gallagher later tweeted, “Not even the mighty Dave Grohl can get me and the squirt back together bless him for trying.”

