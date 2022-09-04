On Saturday, the first of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts went down at London’s Wembley Stadium. The show was helmed by Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters, and featured appearances from Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, the surviving members of Rush, Nile Rodgers, Travis Barker, Kesha, Josh Homme, Hawkins’ son Shane, and more. But the night got started when Oasis singer Liam Gallagher took the stage in front of the emotional London crowd.

With Grohl on drums, Gallagher played two Oasis songs while backed by Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear on guitar and Nate Mendel on bass. “Taylor f*cking Hawkins!,” the venerable Gallagher said during his performance of “Rock ’N’ Roll Star.” He also played “Live Forever.” Both songs are off of Oasis’ classic 1994 album, Definitely Maybe. With his camo jacket on and signature maracas in hand, Gallagher left it all out on stage to honor the late Foo Fighters drummer.

Grohl previously said that he considers Gallagher, “One of the few last remaining rock stars.” Adding that, “I love being in the same room as Liam. It’s like putting a f*cking quarter in a jukebox and just turning it up with that guy. It’s f*cking great.” Well Grohl was in the zone with Gallagher and the London crowd were served up a treat in honoring Hawkins’ legacy. A second tribute concert will be taking place in Los Angeles on September 27th at the Kia Forum.