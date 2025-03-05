The long-awaited Oasis reunion is finally happening with an upcoming tour. Fans are excited, but there’s still one unsettled member: Who will be performing in the band?

Over the years, Oasis has had some members come and go, so folks are wondering who will be participating in the reunion tour. Well, allow Liam Gallagher to clear it up (via X):

“Here we have it Peppa pig on drums Bert n Ernie on lead guitar n bass finger bobs on keyboard obv me n Rkid hope that clears everything up can’t wait to see you all who’s says RnR is dead LG x.”

Some fans leaned into the joke, like one who wondered why SpongeBob SquarePants didn’t make the cut. Liam’s response? “He’s back on the drugs unreliable.”

It was also a no for Muppets characters Kermit The Frog (“Drug dealer“), Miss Piggy (“Tour manager“), and Animal (“Only 1 animal in this band and it’s RKID he’s a TIGER“).

This comes shortly after Oasis was nominated for inclusion in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s 2025 class. Gallagher doesn’t seem to care, though, as he tweeted, “RNR hall of fame is for WANKERS.” He also said what he’d do if the band actually got inducted: “Obv go and say it’s the best thing EVER.”