The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced its 2025 class of inductees yesterday (February 12), and among this year’s picks are Mariah Carey, Outkast, Phish, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, and Oasis. This is Oasis’ second consecutive year getting the nod, and for the second consecutive year, Liam Gallagher couldn’t care less.

Yesterday, an Oasis fan account on X (formerly Twitter) called for fans to help the band get in by voting online. Gallagher, however, responded, “RNR hall of fame is for WANKERS.” Another user replied, “What are you gonna do if you win,” and Gallagher responded, “Obv go and say it’s the best thing EVER.” In another tweet, he envisioned, “I’m gonna go and pick up the award and say I’ll let you off this is a wonderful honour and id like to thank all of the GODS starting with MYSELF.”

This comes after Gallagher had a similar reaction last year. At the time, he shared tweets like “F*ck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x,” “I honestly feel there’s something very fishy about those awards,” and of course, the timeless classic, “I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat.”