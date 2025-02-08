Back in August 2024, Oasis announced their highly-anticipated onstage (and in-studio) reunion. Now, their Oasis Live 25 reunion tour is nearly months away. However, the UK show run has hit yet another snag.

According to NME, in an effort to combat bots and resellers Oasis has canceled thousand of tickets to their forthcoming show. In any other circumstance, their actions would be applauded fans online claim to have been hit the hardest by yesterday’s (February 7) action.

Across X (formerly Twitter), Oasis supporters shared notifications that their purchases were voided seemingly by mistake.

“If 2025 could actually get any worse – now I don’t even have this to look forward to anymore. Denying legit fans their tickets,” wrote one user.

“So what’s this complete sh*t show? Sat on my laptop for hours on general sale day to secure just TWO tickets for ONE gig, and you’re telling me I’m a bot and a tout,” penned another.

While supporters are encouraged to contact Ticketmaster’s customer support line if they are experiencing this issue, the company made their stance against the shows’ promoters Live Nation and SJM have standing firm in its decision to nixed tickets.

“Only use the official resale partners,” said a representative for the companies. “Selling tickets through unauthorized resale platforms will breach these T&Cs and those tickets may be cancelled. Terms were specifically established to limit resale of tickets on unauthorized ticketing platforms for profit.”

Oasis has not issued a response to the pushback from fans.