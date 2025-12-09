Don’t Expect The Oasis Tour To Continue In 2026, Liam Gallagher Says

Without releasing new music, Oasis was perhaps the biggest band of 2025 thanks to their long-awaited reunion tour. The run is over now, but Liam Gallagher has been hinting that there will be more shows. They probably won’t happen in 2026, though.

On X recently, one fan implored Gallagher to “announce the 2026 dates mate,” to which he responded, “We’re not doing anything in 2026 sorry.” He told another user, “Nothing going on next year except the WC,” referring to the World Cup. A fan account tweeted about the odds that Oasis will perform at Knebworth next year and Gallagher replied, “ITS NOT HAPPENING.”

That doesn’t mean the Oasis reunion is done, though, as Gallagher hinted it may continue in 2027: He told another fan, “I don’t snizzle to do until 2027 I mean happy Christmas.” He said to somebody else, “were having a year off.”

One thing it seems fans definitely should not expect is new music from the band, as Gallagher recently wrote, “It’s not I honestly do t see the point it won’t be as good as the old stuff im quite happy singing the old stuff I’m not 1 of those WANKERS that need to keep pushing it forward or sideways or backwards in some cases NOSTALGIA forever.”