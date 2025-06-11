The long-awaited Oasis reunion tour is nearly here, as the first shows kick off in the UK at the start of July. Ahead of that, Liam Gallagher has offered some updates and reflections.

Gallagher frequently responds to fans on X and today (June 11), one user asked, “How does it feel singing songs with ur brother again? Like old times?” Gallagher replied, “You know what it’s spiritual but I can’t help think about all those wasted years what a waste of PRECIOUS time.”

Another wrote, “All eyes on you and Oasis again — pressure or just another regular week?” Gallagher responded, “I wouldn’t do it if there was pressure I’m not that kind of soul.”

Check out Oasis’ tour dates below.