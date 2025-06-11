The long-awaited Oasis reunion tour is nearly here, as the first shows kick off in the UK at the start of July. Ahead of that, Liam Gallagher has offered some updates and reflections.
Gallagher frequently responds to fans on X and today (June 11), one user asked, “How does it feel singing songs with ur brother again? Like old times?” Gallagher replied, “You know what it’s spiritual but I can’t help think about all those wasted years what a waste of PRECIOUS time.”
Another wrote, “All eyes on you and Oasis again — pressure or just another regular week?” Gallagher responded, “I wouldn’t do it if there was pressure I’m not that kind of soul.”
Check out Oasis’ tour dates below.
Oasis’ 2025 Tour Dates: Oasis Live ’25
07/04 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
07/05 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
07/11 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/12 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/16 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/19 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/20 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/25 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/26 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/30 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/02 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/03 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/08 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/09 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/12 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/16 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
08/17 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
08/24 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/25 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/28 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/31 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/01 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
09/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/27 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
09/28 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
10/31 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/01 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/04 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/07 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/08 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/15 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/16 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/19 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/22 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio MorumBIS
11/23 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio MorumBIS