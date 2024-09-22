Oasis’ highly anticipated reunion tour has seemingly hit a snag. Although the beloved group’s shows aren’t set to kick off until 2025, fans have already begun to demand refunds. Yesterday (September 21), Liam Gallagher performed a medley of his tracks between the Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois boxing match held in London’s Wembley Stadium (viewable here).

Unfortunately for him, viewers at home weren’t particularly fond of his set. In fact, many swarmed to X (formerly Twitter) to express their displeasure while verbalizing their intent to sell their tickets to Oasis’ upcoming shows. After gaining wind of the remarks, Liam Gallagher issued a blunt response to the backlash.

“To all those SH*TC*NTS who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night you ain’t real fans you’re just IMPOSTERS,” he wrote. “And if you do have tickets you wanna get rid of, I’ll gladly take them off your hands. We don’t want the likes of you at our concerts next year any way.”

However, Liam’s piercing upload didn’t put the critics to rest.

“As if people are paying thousands to listen to that 😂,” wrote one user.

“Eek, not a note in sight, lots of shouting. I suppose he’s got time to get better,” added another.

“He needs the other brother. Praying for England once they do finally reunite,” chimed another.

“Genuinely happy that I didn’t get extortionate tickets, has not aged like a fine wine,” remarked another.

But not everyone felt Liam Gallagher’s performance was rubbish. Others jumped in to defend Liam.

“Seriously I thought he was good,” wrote one user.

“Proper fans know those tones hit like a wrecking ball,” chimed another.

“Sounded great to me. I’m not expecting someone to sound the same after 30 years,” added another.

After Oasis reunion tour tickets skyrocketed on the secondary market, supporters are hoping the detractors made good on their threats.