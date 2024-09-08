Thanks to years of fans begging, a sharp speech from The 1975’s Matty Healy, and reportedly a hefty payday Oasis is finally reuniting.

So far, the band has only announced a string of 2025 reunion shows across England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland (a.k.a. Oasis Live ’25). Anything else you’ve read online is merely fan-fueled rumors. However, Liam Gallagher seemingly confirmed that Oasis’ revival will include a comeback album.

Last month, users dug old posts from Liam hinting that something was in the works. But, folks took it with a grain of salt. Yesterday (September 7), during an exchange with a supporter on X (formerly Twitter), Liam confirmed that Oasis will solidify their reformation with a new body of work.

When asked about the new album rumors by the user, Liam simply replied: “Yep it’s already finished.”

Well, one user didn’t believe him so they pushed the matter, asking for further clarity. “In the air,” wrote the user to which Liam answered: “It’s in the bag mate f*ck the air.”

When asked to describe the unreleased project in one word, Liam chimed: “TURDOS.”

If the rock gods are truly on Oasis fans’ side, then the studio album will make the band’s first original release since 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul.