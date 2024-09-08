Liam Gallagher Lucca Summer Festival Italy 2022
Getty Image
Indie

Oasis’ Reunion Era Will Be Solidified With A Comeback Album, According To Liam Gallagher

Thanks to years of fans begging, a sharp speech from The 1975’s Matty Healy, and reportedly a hefty payday Oasis is finally reuniting.

So far, the band has only announced a string of 2025 reunion shows across England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland (a.k.a. Oasis Live ’25). Anything else you’ve read online is merely fan-fueled rumors. However, Liam Gallagher seemingly confirmed that Oasis’ revival will include a comeback album.

Last month, users dug old posts from Liam hinting that something was in the works. But, folks took it with a grain of salt. Yesterday (September 7), during an exchange with a supporter on X (formerly Twitter), Liam confirmed that Oasis will solidify their reformation with a new body of work.

When asked about the new album rumors by the user, Liam simply replied: “Yep it’s already finished.”

Well, one user didn’t believe him so they pushed the matter, asking for further clarity. “In the air,” wrote the user to which Liam answered: “It’s in the bag mate f*ck the air.”

When asked to describe the unreleased project in one word, Liam chimed: “TURDOS.”

If the rock gods are truly on Oasis fans’ side, then the studio album will make the band’s first original release since 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors