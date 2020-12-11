Lily Cornell Silver Turned Tragedy Into Mental Health Advocacy

Lily Cornell Silver hadn’t been in lockdown long when she realized her mental health was starting to deteriorate. It came upon her as a spike in her anxiety and depression brought on by the same thing everyone was experiencing: isolation and the novel coronavirus threat. It didn’t take long for Cornell Silver to realize she wasn’t alone. It is a shared traumatic event through which nearly everyone is struggling.

After the first wave of COVID-19 died down, the CDC released data on how Americans were coping, and all was not well. Adults reported elevated adverse mental health conditions, including increased substance abuse and suicidal ideation, disproportionately affecting young adults, racial and ethnic minorities, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers.

While this disease traveled invisibly in the air, it was clear to Cornell Silver that many people needed a space to grapple with having their lives turned upside down and their fraying mental states. So, she decided to make that space.

“I wanted to talk about it in an interview setting and not just in a podcast,” she tells UPROXX over the phone. “I wanted to talk about it where you could see people’s faces. Especially in a time when people need human contact.” That’s how Cornell Silver came to create and host Mind Wide Open, an IGTV interview series focused on mental health in which she talks to musicians, artists, and mental health experts about everything. It touches on what we’re going through now, how to create art in a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, and demystifies more significant questions about mental health through matter-of-fact conversations that detail lived experiences.

When Cornell Silver started feeling out of whack, she was dealing with more than just the pandemic. The third anniversary of the death of her father, Chris Cornell, was in May. Mind Wide Open launched in July, on what would have been his birthday. Cornell Silver is diagnosed with depression and PTSD and struggles with grief. She has spoken out publicly about sharing some of the same struggles as him/ Being the facilitator of this conversation has cost her something most take for granted: privacy.

“My situation is unique in the sense that my grief and a lot of my mental health struggles are public without me intending them to be public,” she explains. “I’ll enter spaces where I don’t know people, and they will know about my biggest trauma before they’ve met me.”

Talking about it became something Cornell Silver is used to, thanks in part to her mom and Alice in Chains’ longtime manager, Susan Silver. Cornell Silver notes that her mom put her in therapy starting at age seven, and she credits her ongoing treatment by giving her the vocabulary to talk about her experiences and make sense of them. Her connections via her parents into the world of music have helped her land guests who are longtime family friends, including Eddie Vedder and Duff McKagan. A lifetime of hearing from her father’s fans about how his music saved their lives has impressed upon her that there is a close relationship between music and mental health. She sees the intergenerational conversation happen through her viewers, who frequently tell her that her show episodes have opened a dialog with their parents.

“There is a benefit in seeing people you admire talk about how they struggle with depression, how they struggle to get out of bed in the morning. I feel that way when Billie Eilish talks about mental health,” she says. “I wanted to have people like Eddie and Duff come on the show so that people could see a rock god they grew up with struggling with the same thing.”

According to Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, Founder and Director of the Trauma Stewardship Institute and a guest on Mind Wide Open, having this conversation at all is an essential step in our current climate. And having it with someone working through their trauma is a helpful tool for destigmatizing mental health conversation.