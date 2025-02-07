London singer-songwriter Lola Young is coming off a breakout year thanks to her hit single “Messy” (from her 2024 album This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway): It reached No. 1 in her native UK and No. 14 in the US, it has about a quarter-billion streams on Spotify, and it became a viral smash on TikTok. (She also featured on Tyler The Creator’s “Like Him” from Chromakopia last year.)

It remains to be seen exactly how Young will ride this wave in 2025, but busting out a top-shelf Arctic Monkeys cover isn’t a bad start. Young, accompanied by just a keyboard player, sang “I Wanna Be Yours” during a session for SiriusXM’s Alt Nation, letting her distinct, powerhouse vocals carry the track.

She also performed a couple of her own songs: “Conceited” and “Messy.”

In a 2024 interview, Young said an Arctic Monkeys album was an unintentional sonic influence on This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway, saying, “To be fair, I think sonically, AM by Arctic Monkeys was actually one, but it didn’t come intentionally. I feel like when you do that, music’s not made very well. In my personal experience, don’t bring in a reference, just create and wait until something magic happens.”

Check out Young’s performances above.