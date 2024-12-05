The lineup for the 2025 edition of the Reading and Leeds Festival is here. Chappell Roan, Hozier, Bring Me The Horizon, and Travis Scott top the bill at the dual festivals in Reading, Berkshire, and Leeds, Yorkshire, from August 21-24, 2025. The lineup also includes Trippie Redd, Conan Gray, Amyl And The Sniffers, Mannequin Pussy, Suki Waterhouse, The Kooks, and Bloc Party.

More acts will be announced soon.

“Right now, we’re witnessing an exciting wave of inspiring voices breaking through in pop culture, and this line-up captures that energy perfectly,” Melvin Benn, managing director Festival Republic, said in a statement. “This is one of the youngest average ages for headliners in years, and that’s very exciting in itself. We are delighted to welcome Chappell Roan’s debut, an inspiring new pop star poised to define a generation, sitting alongside one of our favourite modern songwriters, Hozier. We are also proud to welcome back Bring Me The Horizon, a band who have grown with us over the years to become the UK’s biggest alternative act. Add to that the massive European exclusive appearance of Travis Scott and an unrivaled selection of dance music’s biggest names, and you’ve got something truly special.”

The pre-sale for existing Three costumers starts Friday, December 6, at 12 p.m, followed by the festival pre-sale at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. Meanwhile, general weekend and day tickets are available beginning 12 p.m. on Monday, December 9. You can find more information here.