Earlier this summer, L’Rain participated in the Re:Set Concert Series with Idles, LCD Soundsystem, and Jamie xx. Around the same time, L’Rain released “New Year’s UnResolution,” the first material from Taja Cheek’s musical project since 2021.

“New Year’s UnResolution” was just an appetizer, as Cheek announced on Wednesday, August 23, that her third L’Rain album, I Killed Your Dog, will arrive on October 13. The news was accompanied by the single “Pet Rock” and its Studio Jojo-directed video.

“The song is based around an old story I’d been told about a woman who was riding the train but looked strange, and the reader eventually figures out that she’s dead, with glasses on, being propped up by the people that seem to have harmed her,” Cheek said in a statement. “As a lifelong collector of tchotchkes, the music video is based on a concept I came up with featuring miniatures.”

A press release describes I Killed Your Dog as “a crystallization of L’Rain’s tactile approach to songwriting” as well as “an implicit interrogation of the electric dreams and failures of early synthesizers, toying openly with rock music tropes, the lineage of folk as Black music in America, and Cheek’s own background playing in experimental guitar bands.”

Watch the “Pet Rock” video above, or check out the I Killed Your Dog artwork and tracklist as well as L’Rain’s upcoming North American tour dates below.

1. “Sincerity Commercial”

2. “Our Funeral”

3. “Pet Rock”

4. “I Hate My Best Friends”

5. “I Killed Your Dog”

6. “All The Days You Remember”

7. “5 to 8 Hours a Day (WWwaG)”

8. “Sometimes”

9. “r(EMOTE)”

10. “Uncertainty Principle”

11. “Oh Wow, A Bird!”

12. “Knead Bee”

13. “Monsoon Of Regret”

14. “Clumsy”

15. “What’s That Song?”

16. “New Year’s UnResolution”

10/20 — New York, NY @ Pioneer Works

10/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/26 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

11/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey *

12/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

12/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

12/05 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

12/06 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

12/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

*w/ Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog

I Killed Your Dog is out 10/13 via Mexican Summer. Find more information here.