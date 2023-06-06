L’Rain, the sprawling project of Taja Cheek, will soon be hitting the road on the highly anticipated Re:Set concert series, alongside LCD Soundsystem, Jamie XX, and Big Freedia.

She was back Tuesday, June 6, with a new song. It’s her first material since 2021’s Fatigue. Cleverly titled “New Year’s UnResolution,” the track explores glimmering, hypnotic sonic territory, and its lyrical content meanders through the murk of a complicated relationship.

About “New Year’s UnResolution,” she said:

“The words of this song were written at different periods of time to give a sense of what it’s like to think through the trajectory of a relationship at different points of my life — right after a break up, and many moons later. I wonder: what is it like to feel like you’ve forgotten a part of yourself?; how does time pass differently at different moments in your life? (like molasses, like water, like air); how do you set new terms of engagement with someone you’ve interacted with in a very specific way for a long time?; how do you deal with the turmoil of stepping into a distant unknown after a period of fierce intimacy?”

Listen to “New Year’s UnResolution” above. Find her tour dates below.

06/14 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

06/16 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

06/17 — Boston, NY @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs *

06/18 — Colombia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

06/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

06/21 — Carrboro, VA @ Cat’s Cradle

06/23 — Nashville, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park *

06/24 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! Festival Site *

06/25 — Chicago, IL @ Riis Park *

* – Re:Set Concert Series w/ LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, IDLES