L’Rain Shares The Cosmic New Song ‘New Year’s UnResolution’ And Unveils Tour Dates

L’Rain, the sprawling project of Taja Cheek, will soon be hitting the road on the highly anticipated Re:Set concert series, alongside LCD Soundsystem, Jamie XX, and Big Freedia.

She was back Tuesday, June 6, with a new song. It’s her first material since 2021’s Fatigue. Cleverly titled “New Year’s UnResolution,” the track explores glimmering, hypnotic sonic territory, and its lyrical content meanders through the murk of a complicated relationship.

About “New Year’s UnResolution,” she said:

“The words of this song were written at different periods of time to give a sense of what it’s like to think through the trajectory of a relationship at different points of my life — right after a break up, and many moons later. I wonder: what is it like to feel like you’ve forgotten a part of yourself?; how does time pass differently at different moments in your life? (like molasses, like water, like air); how do you set new terms of engagement with someone you’ve interacted with in a very specific way for a long time?; how do you deal with the turmoil of stepping into a distant unknown after a period of fierce intimacy?”

Listen to “New Year’s UnResolution” above. Find her tour dates below.

06/14 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
06/16 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
06/17 — Boston, NY @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs *
06/18 — Colombia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
06/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
06/21 — Carrboro, VA @ Cat’s Cradle
06/23 — Nashville, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park *
06/24 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! Festival Site *
06/25 — Chicago, IL @ Riis Park *

* – Re:Set Concert Series w/ LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, IDLES

