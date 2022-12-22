Idles released their album Crawler in November 2021, which housed tracks like “The Beachland Ballroom,” “Car Crash” and “Stockholm Syndrome.” Earlier this month, the UK five-piece band celebrated the five-year anniversary of their debut album, Brutalism, but they aren’t waiting that long to reflect on Crawler.

Today, December 21, Idles shared Making Of Crawler, shot and edited by Aris Chatman. The 11-minute documentary begins with footage from between February 8, 2021 to February 21, 2021 and an interesting tidbit, “Crawler was Idles’ first time ever recording any of their parts individually.” We see singer Joe Talbot recording “Progress” with producer Kenny Beats.

“We want people who’ve gone through trauma, heartbreak, and loss to feel like they’re not alone,” Talbot said in a statement about the documentary. “This album shows the ugly side of where those things come from, but also how it is possible to reclaim joy from those experiences.”

Crawler is nominated at the 2023 Grammys, competing in the Best Rock Album category alongside The Black Keys’ Dropout Boogie, Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ The Boy Named If, Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout, Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9, and Spoon’s Lucifer On The Sofa.

Since its November 2021 release, Idles performed at Coachella, took the stage on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and executed an extensive 2022 world tour.

Watch the Making Of Crawler documentary above.