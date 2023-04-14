LCD Soundsystem is teaming up with two iconic acts two bring back the sounds of the 2000s. Next month, they will team up with Peaches and M.I.A. to perform at Morrison, CO’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The three acts are set to take the stage at Red Rocks on May 29 and 30. In an interview with Indiewire, LCD Soundsystem’s lead vocalist James Murphy explained how he reunited with his bandmates to make new music as LCD Soundsystem, despite not having put out an album since 2017.

“I was working with Al Doyle at his studio and then back in New York at my studio,” said Murphy. “It was just a nice way to feel like I wasn’t just tagging along. Next thing I knew, I wanted to put this music out. Then I was like, ‘What do I do? The band’s broken up.’ I asked Pat [Mahoney] and Nancy [Whang], ‘Do you feel like this is LCD music?’ I couldn’t put it out and call it James Murphy if I had Pat and Nancy play. But I wouldn’t want to not play with my friends for some weird reason just to save face. If I play with Pat and Nancy, it’s gotta be LCD. They said ‘Yeah, we’ll play.’ So it was LCD. I decided that whatever shit I was going to take for that, I didn’t care too much.”

General on-sale for tickets to the upcoming Red Rocks shows begins Tuesday, April 18 at 10 a.m. EST. You can purchase tickets here.