Calvin Klein cultivated a distinct, clean aesthetic in the ’90s, and Lucy Dacus is paying tribute to it in her new video for “Best Guess,” the latest preview of her upcoming album Forever Is A Feeling.

The video (for which Dacus had an open call earlier this year) features a bunch of models — among them Cara Delevigne, Towa Bird, and Muna’s Naomi McPherson — doing model things (playing pool, arm wrestling, throwing darts, lifting weights, dancing, striking poses, and what have you) in white rooms and black rooms, mostly wearing some variation of a classic black suit with a white shirt.

Dacus previously said of writing the album, “I got kicked in the head with emotions. Falling in love, falling out of love. […] You have to destroy things in order to create things. And I did destroy a really beautiful life. […] You can’t actually capture forever, but I think we feel forever in moments. I don’t know how much time I’ve spent in forever, but I know I’ve visited.”

Dacus’ Boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker appear on the album, along with Hozier, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Madison Cunningham, Collin Pastore, Jake Finch, and Melina Duterte.

Watch the “Best Guess” video above.

Forever Is A Feeling is out 3/28 via Geffen Records. Find more information here.