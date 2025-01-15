Lucy Dacus’ focus the past couple years has been on Boygenius, but now she’s back solo: Today (January 15), she announced a new album, Forever Is A Feeling. She also shared two new songs: “Limerence” and “Ankles,” the latter of which has a new video out now.

Dacus’ Boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker contribute to the album, as do Hozier, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Madison Cunningham, Collin Pastore, Jake Finch, and Melina Duterte.

Dacus says in a press release of the period during which the album was written, “I got kicked in the head with emotions. Falling in love, falling out of love. […] You have to destroy things in order to create things. And I did destroy a really beautiful life.”

She also notes, “You can’t actually capture forever, but I think we feel forever in moments. I don’t know how much time I’ve spent in forever, but I know I’ve visited.”

Dacus also announced new tour dates, on top of her upcoming An Evening With Lucy Dacus shows.

Listen to the new songs above and find Dacus’ tour dates below.