Lucy Dacus’ focus the past couple years has been on Boygenius, but now she’s back solo: Today (January 15), she announced a new album, Forever Is A Feeling. She also shared two new songs: “Limerence” and “Ankles,” the latter of which has a new video out now.
Dacus’ Boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker contribute to the album, as do Hozier, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Madison Cunningham, Collin Pastore, Jake Finch, and Melina Duterte.
Dacus says in a press release of the period during which the album was written, “I got kicked in the head with emotions. Falling in love, falling out of love. […] You have to destroy things in order to create things. And I did destroy a really beautiful life.”
She also notes, “You can’t actually capture forever, but I think we feel forever in moments. I don’t know how much time I’ve spent in forever, but I know I’ve visited.”
Dacus also announced new tour dates, on top of her upcoming An Evening With Lucy Dacus shows.
Listen to the new songs above and find Dacus’ tour dates below.
Lucy Dacus’ Forever Is A Feeling Album Cover Artwork
Lucy Dacus’ 2025 Tour Dates: An Evening With Lucy Dacus and Forever Is A Feeling Tour
02/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
02/20 — Chicago, IL @ The Murphy Auditorium at the Driehaus Museum
02/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Legion of Honor
02/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Secret Location GBD
04/16 — Philadelphia, PA # @ The Met
04/18 — Washington, DC # @ The Anthem
04/21 — Boston, MA # @ MGM Music Hall
04/23 — New York, NY # @ Radio City Music Hall
04/25 — Toronto, ON # @ Massey Hall
04/29 — Nashville, TN # @ Ryman Auditorium
05/01 — Chicago, IL # @ Chicago Theatre
05/05 — St. Paul, MN # @ Palace Theatre
05/07 — Kansas City, MI # @ Midland
05/09 — Dallas, TX # @ Winspear Opera House
05/10 — Austin, TX # @ Moody Amphitheatre
05/12 — Denver, CO # @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/14 — Los Angeles, CA # @ The Greek Theatre
# with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t
Forever Is A Feeling is out 3/28 via Geffen Records. Find more information here.