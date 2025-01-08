Since Boy Genius supposedly announced their indefinite hiatus, each member (Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus) has kept themselves busy.

For Lucy Dacus, that included a few intimate solo tour dates. Today (January 7), the “Night Shift” singer revealed that fans should expect new music.

Over on Dacus’ official TikTok page, she teased her forthcoming single, “Best Guess.” While she was sure to treat supporters to a taste of what’s to come, her snippet served two purposes. To support the audio clip, Dacus used the visual component (viewable here) to announce an open call for its promotional video.

The note displayed on the screen outlined what Dacus envisions for the video, writing: “Attention, I am seeking some people to be in the music for this song. If you are smooth or suave or can pretend to be. Maybe you’re a hot masc. Maybe you are simply willing and able and not afraid to be on camera.”

Dacus then went out to provide followers with instructions on how they can throw their hats in the ring. “Use this sound with a video of yourself looking cool,” she wrote. “My team will reach out from this account by next week with more info.”

To close it out, Dacus stressed the time sensitive nature of the outcry. But, she shouldn’t have any issues as fans began to flood the comment section expressing their interest to be involved.