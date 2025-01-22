Lucy Dacus has long been a supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community (and is a member herself), and now she has launched a new venture that’s putting her money where her mouth is.

On X (formerly Twitter) today (January 22), Dacus wrote:

“if trans people wanna comment surgery gofundmes, I’m gonna give away 10k in $500 increments until it’s gone, & if other people wanna scroll through and make donations, please do. the government will never be the source of our validation or protection, we have to do it ourselves.”

As of this post, Dacus’ tweet has over 300 replies, many of them linking to GoFundMe pages.

This comes after President Donald Trump said during his recent inaugural address, “As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female.”

He expanded on that in an executive order titled “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government,” which reads in part, “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality. Under my direction, the Executive Branch will enforce all sex-protective laws to promote this reality.” It goes on to define and address terms like “sex,” “woman,” “man,” “female,” “male,” “gender ideology,” and “gender identity.”