Lucy Dacus released her latest album, Forever Is A Feeling, back in March. But, since then, there has been something about it she wasn’t completely satisfied with, and now, she has made a change.

Yesterday (August 7), Dacus, fresh off performing at Maine’s inaugural Back Cove Music & Arts Festival, revealed she was changing the album art. The new image features the original painting, but now framed and photographed in a picture frame storage area. She explained:

“Thank you to [Jon Henry] for helping me see my original idea for the cover of Forever Is A Feeling. There wasn’t time to make this image at first, but it never left my mind. From here on, I’m changing the album art to this because… I want to and I can! lol thank you as ever to [Will St. John] for the painting, and thank you to [Lowy 1907] for the beautiful frame and letting us take photos in the shop.”

The post also noted she would be sharing new music today, and two fresh songs, “More Than Friends” and “Bus Back To Richmond,” are out now.

Listen to the songs above and find Dacus’ upcoming tour dates below.