Lucy Dacus released her latest album, Forever Is A Feeling, back in March. But, since then, there has been something about it she wasn’t completely satisfied with, and now, she has made a change.
Yesterday (August 7), Dacus, fresh off performing at Maine’s inaugural Back Cove Music & Arts Festival, revealed she was changing the album art. The new image features the original painting, but now framed and photographed in a picture frame storage area. She explained:
“Thank you to [Jon Henry] for helping me see my original idea for the cover of Forever Is A Feeling. There wasn’t time to make this image at first, but it never left my mind. From here on, I’m changing the album art to this because… I want to and I can! lol thank you as ever to [Will St. John] for the painting, and thank you to [Lowy 1907] for the beautiful frame and letting us take photos in the shop.”
The post also noted she would be sharing new music today, and two fresh songs, “More Than Friends” and “Bus Back To Richmond,” are out now.
Listen to the songs above and find Dacus’ upcoming tour dates below.
Lucy Dacus’ 2025 Tour Dates: Forever Is A Feeling
08/08 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield %
08/09 — Boise, ID @ Morrison Center %
08/10 — Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms %
08/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre %
08/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre %
08/16 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre %
09/09 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
09/12 — Abiquiu, NM @ Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Festival
09/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/15 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
09/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
09/17 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater
09/19 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
09/20 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
09/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
09/23 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards
09/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
09/26 — Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go Music Festival
09/27 — Columbia, Maryland @ All Things Go Music Festival
11/14 — Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
# with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t
* with Jay Som
% with Julia Jacklin
^ with Julien Baker & Torres
Forever Is A Feeling is out now via Geffen Records. Find more information here.