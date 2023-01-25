While Mac DeMarco is hot off the release of his latest album, the instrumental Five Easy Hot Dogs, it’s a 2019 song of his that’s garnering some traction: A song of DeMarco‘s called “Heart To Heart” just earned him his first ever placement on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Heart To Heart,” which was written as a tribute to late rapper Mac Miller, debuted at No. 98 on the chart dated January 28. The song saw an increase in streams and as Billboard notes, TikTok “has been instrumental in the song’s resurgence.”

While it seems DeMarco has TikTok to thank for his first Hot 100 chart placement, he revealed in a recent interview with Variety that he actually finds the platform “depressing,” saying:

“It’s very depressing. I think that that’s the problem is artists have slipped into this role of like, ‘Well, I do need those things.’ You don’t… but if you want to make money, I guess you do. I was always of the ilk of make what you want to make, and if money comes afterward, it’s a bonus. A lot of my songs actually do quite well on TikTok, but I never had to think about, [mocking voice] ‘Well this should sound pretty good sped up!’ At the same time… what do people say? Get that bag, or whatever? Live your life however you want to live your life, I don’t give a f*ck. But kids don’t seem to like going on tour anymore, either. Going on tour was the greatest gift of life for me. You get a van with your friends and drive around, party every night, share your music, see the weirdest parts of every city and meet other weird people. It’s like, ‘Would you like your life to become an adventure? Here you go.’ And now people are like, ‘I’m so tired…’ I don’t want to sound like a grumpy old uncle, but it’s strange! That’s why making this record felt quite natural for me. It has its own weird little musical identity, and it doesn’t ‘slap,’ it doesn’t have ‘bangers.’ It just is what it is. I love music. I love recording music. I love listening to music. And I don’t need extra baggage to come with it. It’s a very simple pleasure of being alive. Maybe I’m waxing a little too poetic…”

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.