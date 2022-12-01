It’s been one heck of a year for jazz-hop duo Domi & JD Beck. Their debut album, Not Tight, which features high-profile collaborations with Anderson .Paak, Herbie Hancock, Mac DeMarco, Snoop Dogg, and others, was nominated for the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album award at the 2023 Grammys. Not only that, they were also included in the field of Grammy nominees for the Best New Artist award. Now with their first headlining tour under their belt, they appeared last night on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, performing the song “Two Shrimps” with Mac DeMarco on vocals.

DeMarco was front and center of the stage, rocking a DIY Dolly Parton t-shirt, torn jeans, and his signature slacker hat. It could have been quite the juxtaposition compared to the jazz prodigies behind him if you didn’t know anything about Domi & JD Beck’s whimsy. Beck tapped away on his drums, as zoned in as ever, while Domi tickled the keys sitting atop an ornate toilet seat. In fact, Domi told Uproxx earlier this year that they’ve even been known to conceive some of their music while sitting on the toilet… how fitting. The trio’s tongue-in-cheek musical mastery was on full display in front of cherry blossom trees, with Domi even reading sheet music off of tattered scraps of paper taped to her keyboard.

Watch DeMarco join Domi & JD Beck for “Two Shrimps” on Fallon above.

