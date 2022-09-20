A sentence you definitely didn’t expect to hear today: Indie goofballs Snail Mail and Mac DeMarco teamed up for a song called “A Cuckhold’s Refrain – Peppermint Patty.” It kicks off with Lindsey Jordan’s soft vocals singing, “I got the beef / You got the cheese / I’ll be the cuck / You be the tease.”

One can only wonder what brought these two voices of different indie generations together to make a song about such a topic. It’s certainly a pairing that no one predicted. But their voices mesh well together, as do their eccentric attitudes. Hopefully one of them plans to crash one of the other’s shows so that this song can come to life in a live setting.

Demarco, to be fair, is known for his antics. In 2020, he shared a surreal and esoteric trailer to his new subscription-based web platform Eternal Family. Animated to be an otter-like character grinning at a computer screen, DeMarco explained the new platform. “Hi. I want to tell you about a new entertainment service. It’s called Eternal Family and you can gain access through eternal.tv,” DeMarco says in the trailer’s opening. “It’s an artist-run membership experience and a place to try out new ideas.”

Listen to “A Cuckhold’s Refrain – Peppermint Patty” above.