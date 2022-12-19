The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers have clinched playoff berths through Week 15 of the NFL season. Music fans are more concerned with how the field is filling out for Super Bowl weekend, though. Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, so the bar is high.

Machine Gun Kelly and The Chainsmokers will try to live up to it. Billboard exclusively reported today (December 19) that MGK and The Chainsmokers are slated to co-headline Sports Illustrated‘s Super Bowl event at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday, February 11. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, December 21, beginning at 10 a.m. local time here.

Sports Illustrated The Party ft @machinegunkelly and @TheChainsmokers returns to Big Game Weekend 2023 🏈 🏆 Experience the most star-studded night in sports on Sat, Feb 11 at the @TalkingStickAZ. Presale begins Wed, Dec 21 at 10AM MT – Sign up now at https://t.co/jzgJIE1sCi pic.twitter.com/RtjP0RL2J9 — Relentless Beats (@RelentlessBeats) December 19, 2022

At Super Bowl LVI this February, Sports Illustrated‘s “The Party” was headlined by Jack Harlow. The Chainsmokers handled an TikTok Tailgate event on game day at SoFi Stadium, and MGK co-headlined the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest with Halsey ahead the release of his March album Mainstream Sellout.

The 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will be kicked off by Paramore on Thursday, February 9. The event will be rounded out by Imagine Dragons, Kane Brown, Dave Matthews Band, and DJ Pee Wee.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will air on Fox.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.