‘Dua Lipa’ Rapper Jack Harlow And ‘Dua Lipa’ Inspiration Dua Lipa Are Reportedly Dating And Fans Can’t Handle It

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow have a few ties to each other. They’re sort of labelmates, as Harlow’s Atlantic and Lipa’s Warner Records are both owned by Warner Music Group. Earlier this year, Harlow released a song called “Dua Lipa,” on which he expressed his attraction to her with lyrics like, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

That’s one way to shoot your shot and it actually seems to have worked: Page Six reports the two are dating now. They first opened the channel of communication when Harlow sought Lipa’s permission to release his song named after her. Then, they met in person a couple weeks ago at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch. Per Page Six, they’ve been in “constant communication” since the event.

Since then, Harlow reportedly flew to New York to meet up with Lipa after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance on December 9. The next day, they were apparently spotted arriving separately at a restaurant for lunch.

Naturally, once this rumor started to spread, fans online latched on and came through with some great reactions. One particularly on-the-nose post is captioned, “jack harlow’s first interview after the news he’s dating dua lipa.” It also includes a video of Harlow saying, “It always felt like a sure thing, no matter how far away it was. It just felt like a sure thing. You know, people want to talk about God and Jesus, that’s fine. Manifestation: that’s what I’m really sold… that sh*t’s real.”

Check out some more reactions below.

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

