Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow have a few ties to each other. They’re sort of labelmates, as Harlow’s Atlantic and Lipa’s Warner Records are both owned by Warner Music Group. Earlier this year, Harlow released a song called “Dua Lipa,” on which he expressed his attraction to her with lyrics like, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

That’s one way to shoot your shot and it actually seems to have worked: Page Six reports the two are dating now. They first opened the channel of communication when Harlow sought Lipa’s permission to release his song named after her. Then, they met in person a couple weeks ago at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch. Per Page Six, they’ve been in “constant communication” since the event.

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa chat and pose for photos at #VarietyHitmakers. https://t.co/Vf0Tk53igw pic.twitter.com/6YOrQrj2Gf — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2022

Since then, Harlow reportedly flew to New York to meet up with Lipa after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance on December 9. The next day, they were apparently spotted arriving separately at a restaurant for lunch.

Naturally, once this rumor started to spread, fans online latched on and came through with some great reactions. One particularly on-the-nose post is captioned, “jack harlow’s first interview after the news he’s dating dua lipa.” It also includes a video of Harlow saying, “It always felt like a sure thing, no matter how far away it was. It just felt like a sure thing. You know, people want to talk about God and Jesus, that’s fine. Manifestation: that’s what I’m really sold… that sh*t’s real.”

jack harlow’s first interview after the news he’s dating dua lipa pic.twitter.com/DTdnGnJgMj — andriana シ (@MUGLERMIND) December 13, 2022

Check out some more reactions below.

Jack Harlow bagged Dua Lipa????? pic.twitter.com/HS2Klx1OiZ — Miles (@mtvsthewrld_) December 13, 2022

me the moment dua lipa and jack harlow started dating pic.twitter.com/1mmi3bgbBR — Chilliam Fancyson (@Keefler_Elf) December 13, 2022

if Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa are dating… because he has a song called dua lipa… then surely… me and… no? pic.twitter.com/s2w9cvlzSq — dylan (@dyl_an) December 13, 2022

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa met in person for the first time at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch… that means this pic could be the last true single dua pic for a while … pic.twitter.com/ylo4aVhPQT — unhappy gilmore (@Deedzzzzzz) December 13, 2022

the feed saying dua lipa & jack harlow are dating pic.twitter.com/xyTsmTJVmq — jarrod (@_houseknecht_j) December 13, 2022

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.