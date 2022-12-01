Entering Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, there’s still a long way to go before we know which two teams will fight for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. But we’ve known since September that Rihanna is making her triumphant musical return as the Super Bowl halftime performer — there might even be a documentary — and, today (November 30), we learned the exciting lineup for the fourth annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will get fans ready for the big game on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Paramore is taking a page out of Rihanna’s book and making their comeback Super Bowl-adjacent. The beloved band will kick off the three-day Music Fest on Thursday, February 9 — one day before the release of This Is Why, their first album since 2017’s After Laughter. The February 10 show will be headlined by Dave Matthews Band with special guest DJ Pee .Wee, and Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown will wrap things up on Saturday, February 11. All three shows will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

“This music festival continues to be at the heart of the Super Bowl Fan Experience and will continue to offer everyone an unforgettable lifetime of memories,” President Of On Location and IMG Events Paul Caine said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited for those in Phoenix to experience an amazing lineup of headliners who normally wouldn’t perform together for fans.”

Director Of Experiential Marketing For Bud Light Lane Joyce added, “Music and football are core to Bud Light’s DNA, and we’re thrilled to bring our annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest to Phoenix. Beyond the Super Bowl itself, our three-day festival has become the marquee event of Super Bowl week. This year, we have an all-star line-up of musicians from various genres, ensuring we have something for all fans whether they’re traveling early for the game or live right here In Arizona.”

In previous years, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest has staged performances by the likes of Bruno Mars and Cardi B, Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Green Day, and Post Malone and Aerosmith.

Tickets for all three 2023 shows go on sale here beginning Friday (December 2) at 10 a.m. local time.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.