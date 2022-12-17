Rihanna BP2 Premiere 2022
Getty Image
Music

Rihanna Shared An Adorable Video Of Her Son As Her First Ever TikTok Post

Rihanna is keeping her loyal navy fed this holiday season. Last month, she shared two new songs on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, as well as her annual Savage X Fenty fashion show, which showcased new additions to her collection of intimates.

Now, it appears the musically-elusive pop star and multihyphenate has joined TikTok. Today (December 17), she shared her first video on the platform — an adorable video of her son.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their son back in May, however, neither party had shared a video or image of the boy until today.

In the video, the boy is seen sitting in a car seat, smiling and cooing.

“You tryna get Mommy’s phone,” Rihanna says as she records the video.

In the following clip, the baby yawns as he looks out of a car window.

Rihanna and Rocky have not yet revealed their son’s name, however, Rocky expressed his elation over being a father in a recent interview with Complex.

“It’s beautiful,” said Rocky. “Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want. I don’t have time for anything that isn’t priorities. It helps you prioritize, honestly. I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man.”

Check out the precious clip above.

