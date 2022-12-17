Rihanna is keeping her loyal navy fed this holiday season. Last month, she shared two new songs on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, as well as her annual Savage X Fenty fashion show, which showcased new additions to her collection of intimates.

Now, it appears the musically-elusive pop star and multihyphenate has joined TikTok. Today (December 17), she shared her first video on the platform — an adorable video of her son.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their son back in May, however, neither party had shared a video or image of the boy until today.

In the video, the boy is seen sitting in a car seat, smiling and cooing.

“You tryna get Mommy’s phone,” Rihanna says as she records the video.

In the following clip, the baby yawns as he looks out of a car window.

Rihanna and Rocky have not yet revealed their son’s name, however, Rocky expressed his elation over being a father in a recent interview with Complex.

“It’s beautiful,” said Rocky. “Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want. I don’t have time for anything that isn’t priorities. It helps you prioritize, honestly. I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man.”

Check out the precious clip above.