Earlier today, the 2022 Grammy nominations were revealed, and as expected, it had everyone talking. Some artists themselves nominated for one of the show’s 86 awards. Others did not. One who didn’t is Machine Gun Kelly, whose album Tickets To My Downfall failed to get a single nod. After the nominations were announced, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts, writing, simply, “Wtf is wrong with the grammys.”

Tickets to My Downfall was released on September 25, 2021, which falls in the eligibility window for the upcoming award ceremony, namely between September 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021. After its release last fall, Tickets To My Downfall topped the albums chart, giving him his first No. 1 album. Kelly will have another chance at Grammy gold when he drops his next album, Born With Horns, with Travis Barker.

The 2022 Grammy nominations proved to be huge for other artists. Jon Batiste received the second most nominations in the award show’s history with 11, right behind the 12 nominations Michael Jackson and Babyface received in 1984 and 1997, respectively. “WOW!!” Batiste wrote in a tweet afterward celebrating the feat. “Thank you God!! I love EVERYBODY! I’m so grateful to my collaborators and to my ancestors [crying emojis] 11!”

After Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and HER, are tied for the second-most nominations for the 2022 Grammys, with eight. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo were next up, receiving seven each.